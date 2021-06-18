China introduces facilitation measures for shipping, freight companies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) --:China's National Immigration Administration has rolled out 16 new measures for shipping and freight companies as part of efforts to further optimize the business environment at ports.

The measures are mainly aimed at streamlining administrative procedures for foreign cargo vessels, and Chinese freight vehicles and drivers frequently crossing land borders, the administration said Friday, pledging to offer international shipping vessels around-the-clock customs clearance support across Chinese ports.

The measures will save international vessels an average berthing time of 1.5 hours in Chinese ports, and reduce more than 10 percent of time spent in customs clearance for freight vehicles on land borders, the administration said.