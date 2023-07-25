Open Menu

China Investment Underperformed But Stronger Net Exports Will Compensate For Losses - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Investment in China has underperformed due to the real estate downturn, but that weakness was compensated by stronger net exports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Tuesday.

"Consumption growth has evolved broadly in line with April 2023 WEO projections, but investment has underperformed due to the ongoing real estate downturn in that country. Stronger-than-expected net exports have offset some of the investment weakness," the report said.

However, net export contributions are declining because of the slowing of the global economy, the report said.

The IMF said that it left unchanged its forecast for China's GDP growth at 5.2% for 2023 and 4.5% for 2024, the report said.

The IMF also said that unresolved real estate problems with negative cross-border spillovers have applied additional pressure on China's economy.

"Sovereign debt distress could spread to a wider group of economies," the report said.

The IMF also did not rule out that inflation could fall faster than expected, reducing the need for tight monetary policy, the report added.

