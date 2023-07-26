Open Menu

China Invests Further 3.1 Bln Yuan In Work-relief Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China invests further 3.1 bln yuan in work-relief programs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner on Wednesday said it has allocated another 3.1 billion Yuan (about 435.4 million U.S. Dollars) from the central budget to support programs that provide work as a form of relief for people in need.

The additional investment followed a combined investment of 7.8 billion yuan issued from the beginning of the year to mid-June, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The funds will be used to support 559 work-relief projects in 22 provincial-level regions in central and western China, enabling more than 100,000 people in need to participate in construction projects and raise their incomes by about 10,000 yuan on average.

Chinese authorities have allocated a total of 10.9 billion yuan to date in 2023 to support these work-relief programs. After the projects are implemented, it is estimated that more than 3 billion yuan will be paid in labor remunerations, helping about 300,000 people in rural areas to find work at home.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Budget From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

16 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

30 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

31 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business