China issues 15 bln yuan of book entry discount T-bonds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's Ministry of Finance on Friday auctioned 15 billion yuan (about 2.12 billion U.S. dollars) worth of book-entry discount Treasury bonds

CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :China's Ministry of Finance on Friday auctioned 15 billion Yuan (about 2.12 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of book-entry discount Treasury bonds.

With a term of 91 days, the bonds will be sold at a discount price of 99.

64 yuan per bill and mature at face value.

The sales period for the short-term bonds will last from March 20 to 23, with the bonds becoming trad-able on the market from March 25, according to the ministry. The issuance of the bonds marks the 13th time for the ministry to issue discount T-bonds this year.