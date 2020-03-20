UrduPoint.com
China Issues 15 Bln Yuan Of Book Entry Discount T-bonds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:46 PM

China issues 15 bln yuan of book entry discount T-bonds

CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :China's Ministry of Finance on Friday auctioned 15 billion Yuan (about 2.12 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of book-entry discount Treasury bonds.

With a term of 91 days, the bonds will be sold at a discount price of 99.

64 yuan per bill and mature at face value.

The sales period for the short-term bonds will last from March 20 to 23, with the bonds becoming trad-able on the market from March 25, according to the ministry. The issuance of the bonds marks the 13th time for the ministry to issue discount T-bonds this year.

