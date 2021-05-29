UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues 1.67 Trln Yuan In Local Gov't Bonds In January-April

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:18 PM

China issues 1.67 trln yuan in local gov't bonds in January-April

China's local governments have issued over 1.67 JING, (Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ):Chintrillion yuan (about 261.5 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bonds in the first four months of this year, according to the Ministry of Finance

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :China's local governments have issued over 1.67 JING, (Pakistan Point news - 29th May, 2021 ):Chintrillion Yuan (about 261.5 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of bonds in the first four months of this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Of the total, special bond issuance came in at 717.9 billion yuan in the period while the issuance of general bonds amounted to 953 billion yuan, data from the ministry showed.

During the January-April period, local government bonds were issued at an average issuance term of 9.1 years and at an average interest rate of 3.44 percent.

In April alone, local government bond issuance reached 775.8 billion yuan, with the issuance of special bonds hitting 343.9 billion yuan.

By the end of April, China's outstanding local government debts stood at around 26.6 trillion yuan, within the official limit of 33.28 trillion yuan for this year, the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China April From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE gains support for membership of UNWTO&#039;s E ..

5 minutes ago

Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increases this ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing halts deliveries of 787s again

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

World can't shove Palestine question for long: FM

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; explosive-laden drone a ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.