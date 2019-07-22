China issues 4 trln yuan of bonds in June

(@imziishan)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):A total of 4-trillion-yuan (about 588 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bonds were issued in June, data from the People's Bank of China, the central bank, showed.

The bonds included 384.24 billion yuan of treasuries, 899.55 billion yuan of local government bonds, 504.82 billion yuan of financial bonds, 593.96 billion yuan of corporate bonds, 134 billion yuan of asset-backed securities, and 1.5 trillion yuan of interbank certificates of deposit.

The interbank bond market saw 15.6 trillion yuan in spot transactions last month, for a daily average of 820.

88 billion yuan, or a year-on-year increase of 41.84 percent and a month-on-month decline of 7.11 percent.

Data also showed that June saw 74.4 trillion yuan in interbank money market transactions, up 13.52 percent year on year.

Daily transactions of the Shanghai Stock Exchange reached 203.4 billion yuan in June, down 6.18 percent month on month, while the Shenzhen bourse saw average daily transactions down 6.53 percent from a month earlier to 257.2 billion yuan.