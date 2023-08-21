China issues commemorative coins featuring national parks

China has issued a set of commemorative coins featuring the Sanjiangyuan National Park and the Giant Panda National Park

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):China has issued a set of commemorative coins featuring the Sanjiangyuan National Park and the Giant Panda National Park.

The set of six coins, all legal tender in China, includes two gold coins, two silver coins and two two-color copper alloy coins, according to the People's Bank of China.

One gold coin, one silver coin and one two-color copper alloy coin feature the landscape of the Sanjiangyuan National Park, and typical animals and plants in the park such as the Tibetan antelope.

The other three coins feature the giant panda and the landscape of the Giant Panda National Park.

The gold coins, made of 3 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold each, have a denomination of 50 yuan (about 6.94 U.S. dollars), while the silver coins, each made of 30 grams of 99.9 percent pure silver, have a denomination of 10 yuan. The two-colour copper alloy coins have a denomination of 10 yuan.