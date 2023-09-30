Open Menu

China Issues Over 510,000 Certificates Of Origin For Int'l Trade In August

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

China issues over 510,000 certificates of origin for int'l trade in August

A total of 510,800 certificates of origin were issued by Chinese authorities in August, data from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade showed

BEIJING,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :A total of 510,800 certificates of origin were issued by Chinese authorities in August, data from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade showed.
Some 21,672 certificates of origin were issued by Chinese authorities under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement, up 16.04 percent year on year.

The certificates are expected to reduce tariffs by 11 million U.S.

dollars for Chinese products imported to RCEP member countries, the council said.

Certificates of origin are documents widely used in international trade transactions. They state that the products listed have met sufficient criteria to be considered as originating in a particular country.

The issuance of these certificates is widely regarded as a barometer of foreign trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China August From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Microblade stone artifacts unearthed from NE China ..

Microblade stone artifacts unearthed from NE China paleolithic site

2 minutes ago
 World Bank approves 600-mln-USD loan to boost Phil ..

World Bank approves 600-mln-USD loan to boost Philippines' digital transformatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Six dead, 15 trapped after mine collapses in Zimba ..

Six dead, 15 trapped after mine collapses in Zimbabwe

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths ..

Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths in Oromia state in 2 months

2 minutes ago
 Brazil's Lula undergoes hip surgery 'without compl ..

Brazil's Lula undergoes hip surgery 'without complications': doctor

2 minutes ago
 SSMG 2023 annual conference opens in Riyadh

SSMG 2023 annual conference opens in Riyadh

2 minutes ago
Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq meets ..

Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq meets with Somali Education Minister

2 minutes ago
 Xi's article on advancing Chinese modernization to ..

Xi's article on advancing Chinese modernization to be published

2 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed reaffirms Pakistan’s support for terr ..

Sami Saeed reaffirms Pakistan’s support for territorial integrity of Azerbaija ..

1 hour ago
 KP Food Authority recovers 1200 kg unwholesome fru ..

KP Food Authority recovers 1200 kg unwholesome fruit pulp, 1200 liters of fake b ..

1 hour ago
 IGP launches 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in P ..

IGP launches 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in Police' initiatives

1 hour ago
 ICCI holds its 39th annual general meeting

ICCI holds its 39th annual general meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business