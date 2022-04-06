UrduPoint.com

China-Italy Chamber Of Commerce Sees Membership Double

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 02:27 PM

China-Italy Chamber of Commerce sees membership double

The China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) has announced a sharp rise in its membership, with the number of members nearly doubling in the past two years

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) has announced a sharp rise in its membership, with the number of members nearly doubling in the past two years.

The chamber had a total of 838 members as of the end of 2021, a surge of 92 percent from the end of 2019, according to Paolo Bazzoni, who was re-elected as the chairman of the CICC at a recent elective assembly.

The CICC now has seven offices across various regions in China, including two new offices that opened in Shenzhen and Chengdu last year, to support the development of its member companies and their Chinese partners, Bazzoni said.

Since 2020, the chamber has also organized over 300 events to forge cooperation between Italian and Chinese business communities in spheres ranging from energy transition to food and beverages, according to Bazzoni.

Among the CICC's strategic priorities are identifying and addressing opportunities with its counterparts in China, Bazzoni said, adding that it will continue to provide high-quality guidance and information to its member companies.

