China Keen To Invest In Food Processing: PCJCCI

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

China keen to invest in food processing: PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed Friday said that China was keen to invest in food processing besides launching joint ventures in clothing, dyeing and embroidery sectors.

Addressing a think-tank of the PCJCCI here, he said that the potential market of Pakistani food and clothing with Chinese assistance would enhance competitiveness and add value to the existing standards of production.

He said that the joint ventures of both countries would prove to be momentous in increasing mutual cooperation and regional connectivity between China and Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan ranked in the world top 10 countries in in terms of food production, but due to lack of technology and post-harvest losses, it was unable to expand its exports base of food items.

He said that the transformation of food processing technology from China to Pakistan would bring a remarkable shift in expanding export base by reducing cost and introducing state-of-the-art features.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said that there were vast prospects in developing some important areas that were currently functioning at small scale with diminutive expertise and technology. Such areas include, fruit processing, spices, marine foods, clothing, wood working, re-modified vehicles, automotive spare-parts, power tools, medical equipment and condiments.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that the forum would arrange visits of Chinese delegations in different food processing units including related to herbal health products, food and horticulture processing.

The think-tank also discussed the new prospects for establishing processing units for fresh foods including vegetable preservation, dehydration, and life enduring plants of fruits and vegetables.

The meeting was also attended by Khalid Raffique Chaudhry and a number of executive committee members of the PCJCCI.

