China Keen To Upgrade Pakistan Agriculture Infrastructure, Technologies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:14 PM

China keen to upgrade Pakistan agriculture infrastructure, technologies

Ambassador of China Yao Jing on Tuesday stressed for further materializing the understanding between Chinese Academy of Agriculture Sciences and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council to work on the improvement of rice,sugarcane, cotton, vegetable and livestock using modern technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of China Yao Jing on Tuesday stressed for further materializing the understanding between Chinese academy of Agriculture Sciences and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council to work on the improvement of rice,sugarcane, cotton, vegetable and livestock using modern technologies.

The Chinese ambassador met with Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan Chairman, PARC and detailed discussion was carried out about the investment of agriculture sector in Pakistan under CPEC.

The ambassador informed that a locust expert team would soon arrive Pakistan and visit the affected areas to assess the situation and needs of Pakistan.

The Chairman, PARC discussed the possible control measures for Locust for short term as well as long term, keeping in view the environmental aspects of pesticides to knock down Locust.

They also discussed capacity building at national level both for the scientists and technicians to improve the agriculture production and poverty elevation.

In the meeting, Pak- China experts also exchanged the agricultural information and discussed the areas of mutual interest to accelerate the development of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

