ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing Friday lauded the relief package announced by the government for the people and business community of the country.

During a call on meeting with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the ambassador also appreciated the government's response to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed matters of mutual concern and decided to further strengthen bilateral collaborations, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.