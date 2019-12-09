UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launch Iron Ore Option On Dalian Commodities Exchange

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

China launch iron ore option on Dalian commodities exchange

Iron ore options were listed Monday on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), which will help derivative products better serve the iron and steel industry and promote the establishment of the global pricing center for iron ore

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Iron ore options were listed Monday on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), which will help derivative products better serve the iron and steel industry and promote the establishment of the global pricing center for iron ore.

The object of trade of the iron ore options is the iron ore futures.

More than 1,200 steel and mining enterprises have been deeply involved in the trade for the iron ore futures since the futures were listed in October 2013.

More than 170 overseas clients from 15 countries and regions have participated in the trade since China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

China's iron ore futures have become the derivative products of iron ore with the biggest scale in the world, setting a solid market foundation for the listing of the iron ore options.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Dalian Commodity Exchange May October 2018 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

2 minutes ago

WADA CRC Says Has Names of All Suspicious Athletes ..

10 minutes ago

RUSADA Monitoring Council to Meet Dec 19 to Discus ..

10 minutes ago

Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games fina ..

10 minutes ago

Govt making all out efforts to empower deprived pe ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) losses 289 points to ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.