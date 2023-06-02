UrduPoint.com

China Launches Asia's Largest Carbon Capture Project For Coal-fired Power Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China launches Asia's largest carbon capture project for coal-fired power sector

NANJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) on Friday announced that it has put Asia's largest carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) facility for the coal-fired power generation sector into operation in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The facility, attached to a generation unit at China Energy's Taizhou coal-fired power plant, will capture 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year, China Energy said.

"During the project's trial run, the CCUS system demonstrated reliable performance and high safety standards, and the energy efficiency indicators and product quality are at or above their designed levels," said Ji Mingbin, president of China Energy Jiangsu Branch.

He revealed that all CO2 produced and captured can be utilized, as the company has already secured contracts with eight firms.

Primary applications for the captured CO2 include dry-ice manufacturing and the production of shielding gases for welding, according to Ji.

China Energy, a coal-fired power generation giant, is one of the leading companies building pilot carbon capture and storage projects in China. These projects are among the country's endeavors to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

