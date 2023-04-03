China launches big data platform for rice industry development

SANYA, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) --:China has launched a big data platform for the entire rice industry chain, which is expected to promote the digitalization and informationization of the country's rice industry.

The China National Rice Research Institute (CNRRI) led the establishment of this platform that focuses on data generation, collection, storage, processing, analysis and services concerning the rice industry, and covers the whole industrial chain involving rice production, storage, market, trade, consumption and science and technology, according to the 2023 China Seed Congress and Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley Forum, currently underway in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

"The platform will regularly publish authoritative rice-related index reports to improve the overall industrial service level and capability. It can accurately link terminal users, and provide services such as intelligent identification of rice seed production, insect pests and diseases, remote guidance and data retrieval and analysis," said Xu Chunchun, deputy director of the science and technology information center of the CNRRI.