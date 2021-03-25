UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Patent Transfer Plan To Support SME Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:17 PM

China launches patent transfer plan to support SME innovation

China has launched a three-year plan to offer monetary incentives to provincial-level regions that have made achievements in fostering patent technology transfers from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :China has launched a three-year plan to offer monetary incentives to provincial-level regions that have made achievements in fostering patent technology transfers from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The plan was unveiled in a recent notice jointly released by the Ministry of Finance and the National Intellectual Property Administration.

It aims to support SME innovation, helping promote the utilization of their patented technologies and prevent them from lying dormant.

Provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities with well-developed schemes, proper measures, strong execution and outstanding achievements in transferring patent technologies will each be awarded 100 million Yuan (about 15.3 million U.S. Dollars), according to the plan.

The monetary incentives can be used to further help SMEs acquire and materialize patent technologies and carry out intellectual property pledge financing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China From Million

Recent Stories

ECDF identifies crucial steps for economic growth ..

3 minutes ago

Fresh Review by Russian Foreign Ministry Says Mosc ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Yet to Make Decision on Khalilzad's Transi ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan launches efforts to roll out national ada ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition parties struggling for personal interes ..

15 minutes ago

Benin to start COVID-19 immunization campaign

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.