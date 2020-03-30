UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Trading Of LPG Futures

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

China launches trading of LPG futures

Trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) futures contracts started at the Dalian Commodity Exchange Monday, while the trading of LPG options will debut Tuesday

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) futures contracts started at the Dalian Commodity Exchange Monday, while the trading of LPG options will debut Tuesday.

The listings of the derivatives mark the trading of the first energy type in China's futures market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

It also marks the first time for a Chinese commodity exchange to launch futures and options of a particular product at nearly the same time, said the CSRC.

China is currently the world's largest importer and consumer of LPG, an important type of clean energy and raw chemical materials. In 2019, China's apparent consumption of LPG amounted to 47.06 million tonnes, accounting for 14 percent of global use.

Trading of the futures and options will provide enterprises with price signals and effective risk management tools and will boost the steady and sound operation of the sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG World Exchange China Same Price Dalian Commodity Exchange Gas 2019 Market Million

Recent Stories

Over 50 quarantine centers established in GB: Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Atif Aslam becomes top trend on Twitter after his ..

8 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 as total cas ..

5 minutes ago

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat ..

2 minutes ago

FC Barcelona to Lose $110Mln Because of COVID-19 P ..

2 minutes ago

China enhances ventilator production to meet domes ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.