China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged as forecast

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept benchmark lending rates constant at record lows on Monday, meeting the market forecast.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) – the medium-term lending facility used for most corporate and household loans – was held at 3.

45% while the five-year LPR, the peg for mortgages, was left at 3.95%

Last week, the bank held its key policy rate, called the medium-term lending facility rate (MLF), steady.