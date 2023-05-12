UrduPoint.com

China Maintains Stable Grain Production: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :China has maintained steady development in terms of its grain production, said Cong Liang, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, at a press conference.

The country's staple food self-sufficiency rate is above 100 percent, Cong said at the press conference hosted by the State Council Information Office, adding that cereal self-sufficiency rate stands above 95 percent.

China has consistently kept its farmland area above the red line of 1.8 billion mu (about 120 million hectares), and has secured a bumper harvest for the 19th year in a row, Cong said.

The country's per capita share of grain stands at about 480 kg, higher than the internationally recognized security line of 400 kg, Cong noted.

