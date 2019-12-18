UrduPoint.com
China Makes Headway In Fighting Wage Defaults

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

China makes headway in fighting wage defaults

China has made progress in fighting against defaults on the wage of migrant workers since it launched a winter campaign on Nov. 15, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :China has made progress in fighting against defaults on the wage of migrant workers since it launched a winter campaign on Nov. 15, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security Wednesday.

To date, China's human resource authorities helped around 81,000 migrant workers nationwide retrieve nearly 1.1 billion Yuan (about 157 million U.S. Dollars) in wages.

A total of 6,654 wage default cases were handled and 354 criminal ones were handed over to public security authorities, it said.

China has intensified efforts to deal with wages in arrears for migrant workers in recent years, aiming to basically eradicate wage defaults by 2020.

