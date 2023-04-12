Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Makes Solid Progress In Developing Computing Power

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China makes solid progress in developing computing power

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The scale of China's computing power industry has expanded at an annual rate of nearly 30 percent in recent years, amid the country's push to develop its digital economy, official data showed.

By the end of last year, China's total computing power reached 180 EFLOPS, ranking second in the world, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The country's total data storage capacity has exceeded 1000 EB, the ministry added.

In recent years, the country has made solid progress in developing computing infrastructure, and the computing power industry is following a smart, green and safe path of development, the ministry said.

As the country has stepped up efforts to promote the digital economy, a mega project was launched last year involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters to improve the overall computing power.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology China Progress Industry

Recent Stories

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

4 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

10 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges â€˜massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges â€˜massive international supportâ€™ for Somalia

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.