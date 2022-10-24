China May Narrow Advantage US Has as Leading Global Arms Exporter - Ex-Military Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) China could potentially narrow the United States' lead as the top exporter of arms around the world, former US military officials told Sputnik.

"I think that is a concern, that's always a concern," Hallman said. "I think our systems are still qualitatively better, although China has closed the gap on that."

Hallman, a 27-year Air Force veteran, served in the Pentagon for the Joint Chief of Staff's strategic plans and policy directorate and as the Chief Air Force Liaison to the House of Representatives where he worked with lawmakers on national security matters.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently established a task force responsible with overhauling the US process to sell arms around the world, a move meant to help improve the speed of US efforts to supply military equipment to Ukraine.

Many countries have complained about the bureaucracy that prolongs the US process of selling arms around the world, Hallman said.

"One thing that many countries have complained about over the years is the plotting timeline of our Foreign Military Sale system that comes with a whole lot of strings attached," Hallman said. "What you get with, especially with China or something, is you don't get the same strings. They're not supplying to as many (countries), they have probably more free production availability."

The United States also has restrictions in place to ensure US arms do not end up in the wrong hands, but the risk is always there, including with respect to Ukraine, Hallman said.

"Yeah, of course, but... we have severe restrictions on third party transfers, we have severe restrictions on where and how this stuff can be used, we have stringent rule sets on that, and we follow up on that to make sure that to the maximum extent possible that doesn't happen, but that risk is always there," Hallman said.

Hallman pointed out that a competitive advantage about US foreign military sales is that it comes with a system to help countries maintain equipment they purchase from the United States.

"When we deliver capabilities, we don't just plop it down in the country, it comes with a whole sustainment system, it comes with training, comes with a lot of stuff to make it so it's not just a static display in that country," Hallman said.

The United States must exploit advantages it has over China in military sales, Hallman said.

Florida State University business professor David King, who previously managed aircraft procurement for the US Air Force, told Sputnik Chinese weapons represent a potential alternative to US weapon systems in the long-term.

"China is focused on developing advanced weapons, and its weapons programs represent a potential counter or alternative to US weapons long-term," King said.

The United States was the top arms exporter in the world, accounting for 39% of the total from 2017 to 2021, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Russia is the second leading arms exporter, responsible for 19% of global arms exports around the world, the SIPRI said.

China was the fourth leading arms exporter during the same period with a 4.6 percent share of the global arms export market, according to SIPRI.