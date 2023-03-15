UrduPoint.com

China Media Group Organizes Seminar On CPEC Construction, Chinese-style Modernization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:42 PM

The China Media Group (CMG) organized a virtual seminar on the topic of joint construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Chinese-style modernization here on Wednesday.

Journalists, observers of China Media Group, personalities from various media houses and think tanks of Pakistan participated in the seminar and discussed high-quality development of CPEC, Chinese style modernization and the role of media among other topics.

In the seminar, Chinese and Pakistani journalists of China Media Group introduced Chinese-style modernization. The participants said that Chinese-style modernization is on the path of peaceful development.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As the flagship project of the BRI, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has entered the stage of high-quality development, which has also brought significant changes in Pakistani society.

The participants of the seminar said the media should play a positive role in the high-quality development of CPEC and create a conducive environment of public opinion for its joint construction, and the development of relations between the two countries.

