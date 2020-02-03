UrduPoint.com
China Minsheng Bank Steer More Loans To Private Businesses

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:57 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):China Minsheng Bank had reported 1.5 trillion yuan (about 217 billion U.S. dollars) worth of outstanding loans to private businesses by the end of 2019, according to data from the bank.

The figure was up by 70 billion yuan from the beginning of last year and accounted for nearly 70 percent of the bank's total loans to firms.

In 2019, the bank enriched its non-loan financial services to lower lending costs for private businesses, injecting over 160 billion yuan into the private sector through services including bond and interbank operations.

The bank's loan issuance to small and micro businesses reached a total of 510 billion yuan last year. Zheng Wanchun, president of the bank, said the lender will be committed to prioritizing credit support to private businesses and innovate products and services to address the firms' difficulties.

