China-Mongolia Border Port Sees Surging Trade Volume

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

China-Mongolia border port sees surging trade volume

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has registered a surge in import and export cargo volume this year, according to local customs.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region had handled an import and export cargo throughput of over 15 million tonnes as of Friday this year, up 33.

4 percent year on year.

Imports and exports through the port mainly include vehicles, cellphones, coal and timber, according an official with the local customs.

To date, the port has handled over 13,000 trips of China-Europe freight trains, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.

