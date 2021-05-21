China most important partner in Pak economic development: LCCI

The great China is a time-tested friend and a very important partner of Pakistan in economic development and bilateral trade. Mutual relations of the two countries are based on solid foundations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The great China is a time-tested friend and a very important partner of Pakistan in economic development and bilateral trade. Mutual relations of the two countries are based on solid foundations.

This was the crux of the views, shared by office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in an exclusive talk with APP on completion of 70 years of Pak-China friendship, here on Friday.

The involvement of Chinese enterprises, both in terms of technical and financial assistance in several development projects, is reflective of our cordial relations based on mutual trust and sincerity. Both the countries not only shared border but also have unanimity of views on various political and economic issues, said the officials.

China is the third largest trading partner of Pakistan and it is expected that bilateral trade between Pakistan and China will increase manifold within the next few years. Although Pakistan's exports to China have gradually been increasing, the trade has always been in favour of China, they said.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said, "Our bilateral trade has grown, but far from the potential existed between the two countries. Pakistan can offer a lot as it is rich in all kinds of natural and human resources." He added that Chinese importers might have better prospects for Pakistani goods particularly of carpets, leather and leather products, surgical equipments, sports goods, fruits and vegetables, rice, pharmaceuticals, cotton etc. Most of Pakistani industrial units in these areas were ISO-certified and were manufacturing the best quality products at competitive rates as compared to other countries in the region.

The LCCI president said joint ventures were being initiated in sectors like construction, hotels and tourism; SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) cluster development, computer & cellular chips, textiles & garments, home appliances, corporate farming, seafood and food processing, banks & finance, light engineering etc. However, two most important areas where Pakistan needed more assistance were energy and agriculture, he suggested.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that Pakistan was an agrarian society with tremendous potential in agricultural sector, while China had expertise both in agriculture and agro-based industry and if more Joint Ventures (JVs) were carried out, it would be mutually beneficial for both countries. "The increase in agricultural production will not only help in meeting our local demands but also enable us to export surplus quantity to China. Besides this, the aqua- farming and seafood processing can be the other potential areas for the JVs in which both of countries can make wonders," he asserted.

The entire business community of Pakistan was really keen to be part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and eager to get engaged with their Chinese counterparts.

He mentioned that in April 2005, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao paid a visit to Pakistan and signed 22 agreements, 14 of which were related to bilateral economic and trade cooperation, including the Agreement on the Early Harvest Programme. In November 2006, Pakistan and China had signed first bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), while the China-Pakistan FTA Phase-II was signed in 2019.

Regarding scope of economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, he said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was ensuring regional connectivity, massive infrastructure development (energy generation & distribution, railways, highways, Special Economic Zones-SEZs, deep sea port, fiber optics, grids and pipelines), adding that both countries would liberalize 75 per cent of tariff lines for each other in a period of eight years by China and 13 years by Pakistan. He cited that China had immediately eliminated tariffs on 313 most priority tariff lines of Pakistan.

To a question, he said that the two-way trade volume was around US$15 billion with Pakistan exports to China US$2.

14 billion and imports from China US$12.6 billion, while Foreign Direct investment (FDI) by China was US$844 million in 2019-20 (33 per cent of Pakistan's total FDI). While, potential areas for business promotion and JVs with Chinese companies under CPEC included engineering goods, food processing, plastic industry (smart phone exteriors, automobile interiors, packaging materials), logistics, transport, warehousing, construction, ICT & allied services, apparel, cold storage, supply chain etc.

Speaking about Pak-China friendship and trade relation, LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan said that China was ensuring technology transfer to Pakistan in sectors of energy (surface coal gasification, coal plants and related machinery), agro-chemicals, hybrid seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, latest irrigation techniques, renewable energy production, especially wind energy, minerals extraction and processing, maritime industry, railway engineering, he maintained.

Setting up of industries (medium to low-end smart manufacturing) in CPEC-SEZs, which China would use as a base to exports outside China eg assembling and fixing (smart phones/laptops), he said and added that potential for scientific and technology cooperation under the CPEC included nanotechnology, biotechnology, space satellite technology, information and communications technology, artificial intelligence in health sciences.

The Lahore Chamber's SVP said that joint technical/testing Laboratories were being developed in SEZs under CPEC to cater to the needs of export-oriented industries and assistance in Chinese standards conformance and certification.

To a question, Nasir Hameed Khan said that SEZs being developed under CPEC included Rashakai Economic Zone over 1,000 acres of land on M-1, Nowshera KPK, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (1,530 acres) in Sidh, Bostan Industrial Zone (1,000 acres) in Balochistan, Allama Iqbal Industrial City (3,217 acres) in Faisalabad Punjab, ICT Model Industrial Zone (200-500 acres) in Islamabad, Industrial Park Pakistan Steel Mills Port Qasim (1,500 acres), Mirpur Industrial Zone (1,078 acres) AJK, Mohmand Marble City (350 acres) and Moqpondass SEZ (250 acres) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Pakistan and China being steady geo-political partners had very cordial relations. "We really value this fact that China has made a meaningful contribution to the economic development and defence capability of Pakistan," he added.

Lahore Chamber's SVP said that CPEC, part of the Belt and Road Initiative, promised even greater fortunes for Pakistanis as it would certainly prove to be a game changer. Lahore Chamber and China Embassy had excellent working relations and the Consulate of China in Lahore extended them the best cooperation and always treated them on priority, he said and asserted that China was the best friend of Pakistan and: " We truly value this fact that whenever Pakistan faced any challenge, China was always there to help us.' While LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry remarked that be it electricity generation, infrastructure development, technology transfer, knowledge sharing or joint venture projects with Chinese firms, Pakistan knew that tomorrow would get better than today. "We cannot overlook the role of diplomats for bringing these bilateral ties to that stage. It is worth mentioning that bilateral trade figures are showing increasing trend for the last four years in particular," he cited.

"Whenever a trade delegation visits Lahore from China, our Chinese counterparts prefer to visit Lahore Chamber. With every passing year, the number of LCCI members is increasing who participate in Canton fair. I anticipate even more increase in times to come," said Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry.

Regarding visa processing, the VP said, they appreciated it that there was no fee charged by Chinese Embassy, and the Chinese were allowed to get visa on arrival, assuring that Lahore Chamber was ready to respond positively to any initiative taken by Chinese embassy.