China Mulls Measures For Foreign Trade Enterprises While Combating Coronavirus

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign trade enterprises in China will resume production capacity soon, while authorities are stepping up efforts to improve the business environment and reduce their burden, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Monday.

Most foreign trade enterprises in China tend to start operation and shipping after the 15th day of the first lunar month, and the MOC is paying close attention to the situation amid the novel corona-virus outbreak, said Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan.

Departments and local governments at all levels are making precise policies to create a sound business environment and alleviate the burden on enterprises, Wang said.

The World Health Organization spoke highly of China's epidemic prevention and control efforts and did not recommend overreactions such as trade and travel restrictions.

China is confident in and capable of eventually defeating the novel corona-virus epidemic, and believes that the governments and market players on the global supply chain will do more to facilitate both exports and imports of China, Wang added.

