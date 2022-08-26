UrduPoint.com

China Mulls Participation Of Parliament Chief At Russia's Eastern Economic Forum - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 06:46 PM

China is considering the participation of Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia, the Chinese embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday

"The Chinese side has received an invitation and is currently actively reviewing it," the embassy said, responding to a request to confirm the possibility of Li's visit to Russia.

In April, Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian lower house chairman, said that he sent an invitation to Chinese parliament's speaker to pay an official visit to Russia in September 2022.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place from September 5-8, in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

