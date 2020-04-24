UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) Reports Stable Revenue Growth In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:31 PM

China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) reports stable revenue growth in 2019

China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) saw steady growth in both revenue and net profits last year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) saw steady growth in both revenue and net profits last year.

The firm raked in 104.13 billion Yuan (about 14.71 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue in 2019, up 27.85 percent year on year, according to the company's report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

During the same period, its net profits soared 58.04 percent from a year ago to 3.29 billion yuan, the firm said in the report, attributing the growth to its efforts to expand business and strengthen internal control management.

In 2019, it signed new contracts worth 227.20 billion yuan, up 56.68 percent year on year, with those from overseas markets taking the lion's share.

The value for newly signed contracts abroad saw a year-on-year increase of 171.11 percent to 136.57 billion yuan, accounting for 60.11 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, the CNCEC estimated this year's revenue would reach 100 billion yuan and net profits to stand at 3.18 billion yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company Same Shanghai Stock Exchange 2019 Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Seven lacs gunny bags distributed in Multan for wh ..

3 minutes ago

Cyprus extends flight ban until mid-May

3 minutes ago

'Catastrophic' German business morale hits histori ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's IRGC plans for new satellite launch into hi ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus surges in Djibouti as population ignor ..

3 minutes ago

Small industries directed to comply with SOPs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.