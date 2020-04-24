China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) reports stable revenue growth in 2019

China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) saw steady growth in both revenue and net profits last year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) saw steady growth in both revenue and net profits last year.

The firm raked in 104.13 billion Yuan (about 14.71 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue in 2019, up 27.85 percent year on year, according to the company's report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

During the same period, its net profits soared 58.04 percent from a year ago to 3.29 billion yuan, the firm said in the report, attributing the growth to its efforts to expand business and strengthen internal control management.

In 2019, it signed new contracts worth 227.20 billion yuan, up 56.68 percent year on year, with those from overseas markets taking the lion's share.

The value for newly signed contracts abroad saw a year-on-year increase of 171.11 percent to 136.57 billion yuan, accounting for 60.11 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, the CNCEC estimated this year's revenue would reach 100 billion yuan and net profits to stand at 3.18 billion yuan.