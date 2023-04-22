UrduPoint.com

China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index Down 0.2 Pct

Published April 22, 2023

NINGBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI), a wind vane of China's busiest port's freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 746.1 points on Friday, down 0.2 percent compared with last week.

The NCFI is issued weekly by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, located in the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The index calculates and records the container freight rates of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including a composite index and 21 indexes of branch routes.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

