China, Norway To Conclude FTA Negotiations As Soon As Possible

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

China, Norway to conclude FTA negotiations as soon as possible

China and Norway pledged to conclude the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :China and Norway pledged to conclude the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Friday.

The two sides negotiated via video link on Thursday about issues including trade in goods, trade in services, investment, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, and technical trade barriers.

Both sides agreed that speeding up FTA negotiations is vital to jointly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting free trade and multilateral-ism. The FTA will also strengthen economic and trade cooperation, restore economic growth, and maintain the global industrial and supply chain stability, said the MOC.

