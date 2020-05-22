UrduPoint.com
China Not Setting Goals On GDP Growth In 2020 - Government's Report

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 07:10 AM

China Not Setting Goals on GDP Growth in 2020 - Government's Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Chinese government decided not to set goals on the GDP growth in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's report issued on Friday said.

The Chinese government sets the goals on economic growth every year.

The Chinese economy decreased by 6.8 percent year-to-year in the first quarter of 2020 over the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first recorded GDP fall in China since 1976.

