BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Chinese government decided not to set goals on the GDP growth in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's report issued on Friday said.

The Chinese government sets the goals on economic growth every year.

The Chinese economy decreased by 6.8 percent year-to-year in the first quarter of 2020 over the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first recorded GDP fall in China since 1976.