China offered to set up industry at Dhabeji SEZ for export purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud here on Thursday offered China to set up its industry in 1,500-acre Dhabeji Special Economic Zone in Sindh, manufacture products there and export to the world.

The minister was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who called him, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Industries. Both the dignitaries exchanged views on range of bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation, it added.

The minister asked the Chinese companies, already working in mobile manufacturing, automobile and other sectors in Pakistan, to bring more investment keeping in view cheap and competitive labour in the country.

For export promotion, the minister said both the countries could work together on long term policies and exchange ideas with regard to exporting zones. He said, currently 700 processing zones were working in China while only 8 processing zones were operational in Pakistan.

He said, Pakistan had a great potential in agriculture sector especially fruits could be exported to China after its value addition. He also stressed the need to increase volume of chilli export although Pakistan was already exporting the commodity to China.

The minister informed the ambassador that the floods incurred heavy loss to the agricultural sector, especially different crops were damaged badly.

On the occasion, the ambassador told the minister that China had given financial assistance to flood affectees through Red Crescent Society and Chinese companies working in Pakistan were being mobilized for fund raising for the purpose.

Chinese ambassador assured the minister of supporting Pakistani agricultural sector through modern technology and trained management to enhance yield of crops.