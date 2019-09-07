UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Offered US To Purchase Agricultural Products Ahead Of Trade Talks - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 11:32 AM

China Offered US to Purchase Agricultural Products Ahead of Trade Talks - Reports

China has offered the United States' high-ranked trade officials to buy a modest amount of US agricultural products during a phone call earlier this week in a peace gesture ahead of trade talks between the two nations, media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) China has offered the United States' high-ranked trade officials to buy a modest amount of US agricultural products during a phone call earlier this week in a peace gesture ahead of trade talks between the two nations, media reported on Saturday.

The Politico news outlet reported, citing two people with knowledge about the call, that the offer would be conditioned on the United States weakening its sanctions on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and putting off the introduction of the new round of trade tariffs, planned for October 1.

According to the reports, Washington was also mulling putting off the duties which are planned to be introduced on December 15, depending on how the trade negotiations between the two states go.

One of the people, cited by Politico, said that executives and political donors of major US companies, including the Walmart retail network, had addressed US President Donald Trump two weeks ago in a bid to persuade the president to abandon the plans to impose additional tariffs in December because it would significantly harm consumers.

While the October round of sanctions is planned to target around $250 billion worth of goods in, the December duties will include laptops, smartphones and remaining imports.

Trump, whose campaign pledge was to fix the US-China trade imbalance, has called on the Asian country to increase its exports of US agricultural goods amid the talks on a new trade agreement.

Notably, China's Vice Premier Liu He early on Thursday held a telephone conversation with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during which they agreed to hold the next round of trade talks in Washington in early October, CCTV has reported.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in the talks to settle their disagreements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Washington Trump Beijing Buy United States June October December 2018 Media Agreement Asia Walmart Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 September 2019

1 hour ago

Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft ..

2 seconds ago

Bale late show rescues Wales

6 seconds ago

Colombian President Pledges to Plant 180Mln Trees ..

7 seconds ago

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.