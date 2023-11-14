China opens new opportunities for Pakistani value-added dairy products

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) issued a bulletin recently regarding the inspection and quarantine requirements for imported Pakistani dairy products.

The bulletin states that Pakistani dairy products that meet the requirements are now permitted to be imported to China as of November 6.

As agriculture and poverty alleviation remain among the targeted sectors during the phase-II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the access of dairy and meat products to China represents a significant stride towards promoting economic development and creating more job opportunities in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

China and Pakistan have been collaborating in developing the dairy industry for many years, specifically in the production of high milk-yielding cows. In 2022, the Royal Group of China established a laboratory in Lahore to develop buffalo embryos of elite animals.

Besides Buffalo Embryos Laboratory Project, Royal Group also plans for deep processing of buffalo milk (milk powder, cheese, fresh milk, etc.). It will not only increase the added value of milk products in Pakistan but also create thousands of jobs for the locals, according to sources with the company.

According to GACC’s announcement, The package of milk products allowed to be exported to China refers to food items that come from Pakistan and are made from cow's or camel's milk.

These products include milk powder, whey powder, whey protein powder, colostrum powder, sterilized milk, fermented milk, cheese and processed cheese, thin cream, butter, and anhydrous cream, among others.

Pakistan and China issued a joint press statement on October 20. The two sides noted the signing of protocols for the export of heated beef and dried chilli from Pakistan to China. They also discussed the approval of quarantine access for Pakistani fresh cherries to the Chinese market. Additionally, they reached an agreement on the export of Pakistani dairy products and animal hides to China this year.

According to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Pakistan's dairy sector plays a crucial role in the national economy. Pakistan is the 5th largest milk producer in the world, producing over 65 million tonnes of milk every year. However, due to a lack of modern technology and best practices, over 95 percent of milk remains unprocessed. As a result, the country is losing a significant economic value from this product.

With this new development, Pakistan will be able to expand its exports to China and witness a boost in its economy due to this new market. For China, this move will help meet the country's increasing demand for high-quality dairy products and offer a wider range of options for its consumers.

