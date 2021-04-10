UrduPoint.com
China Opposes Addition Of 7 Companies To US Export-control List

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:26 PM

China opposes addition of 7 companies to US export-control list

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :China is opposed to the United States including seven Chinese supercomputing entities in its "entity list" for export controls, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Friday.

Employing excuses such as "national security" or "military modernization efforts," the United States has repeatedly abused export-control measures and its state power to oppress companies and institutions in other countries, the spokesperson said.

Such moves have caused severe damage to the international economic and trade order, and have posed a grave threat to the security of global industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson, adding that they bring no benefit to China, the United States or the world at large.

"China urges the United States to stop its wrongdoing immediately, and it will take any measures necessary to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the spokesperson said.

