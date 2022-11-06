UrduPoint.com

China Opposes Canada's Restrictions On Chinese Mineral Firms - Commerce Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 12:20 PM

China Opposes Canada's Restrictions on Chinese Mineral Firms - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) China resolutely opposes measures imposed by the Canadian government on Chinese companies forcing them to divest their investments in Canada's critical mineral firms involved in lithium mining projects, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"The Chinese side resolutely opposes Canada's actions that violate and block normal business cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies on the pretext of protection of national security," the ministry said in a statement.

The commerce ministry also urged Canada to stop politicizing economic and trade relations and create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign investors including the Chinese ones, adding that China's government would take action to protect legitimate interests of its companies.

Earlier in the week, the Canadian government ordered three China-originated foreign companies to divest investments in Canadian critical mineral firms due to national security concerns.

According to a press release of the Canadian government, Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co. Limite, is required to quit Power Metals Corp, Chengze Lithium International Limited must quit Lithium Chile Inc. and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. must quit Ultra Lithium Inc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Canada Chengdu Chile Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

8 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.