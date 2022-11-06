(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) China resolutely opposes measures imposed by the Canadian government on Chinese companies forcing them to divest their investments in Canada's critical mineral firms involved in lithium mining projects, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"The Chinese side resolutely opposes Canada's actions that violate and block normal business cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies on the pretext of protection of national security," the ministry said in a statement.

The commerce ministry also urged Canada to stop politicizing economic and trade relations and create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign investors including the Chinese ones, adding that China's government would take action to protect legitimate interests of its companies.

Earlier in the week, the Canadian government ordered three China-originated foreign companies to divest investments in Canadian critical mineral firms due to national security concerns.

According to a press release of the Canadian government, Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co. Limite, is required to quit Power Metals Corp, Chengze Lithium International Limited must quit Lithium Chile Inc. and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. must quit Ultra Lithium Inc.