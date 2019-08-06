China opposes 'currency manipulator' label

China's central bank said Tuesday it is "resolutely opposed" to the United States labeling Beijing a currency manipulator a day after it let the yuan weaken significantly against the dollar

China's central bank steadied the yuan on Tuesday, but stock markets continued to fall.

The US Treasury Department on Monday "determined that China is a currency manipulator", the second major escalation in the two countries' spiralling trade war in just 24 hours.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) called the designation "wayward unilateralism and protectionist" and said it "seriously undermined international rules".

The yuan exchange rate "is driven and determined by market forces," the central bank said in a statement, adding it is "resolutely opposed to this".

Both the onshore and offshore yuan breached the 7.

0 level against the dollar on Monday, which investors see as a key threshold in the Chinese currency's value, and global equity markets tumbled amid fears of the escalating trade war between the two biggest economies.

But forex trading on Tuesday was calmer, with the onshore yuan weakening 0.08 percent to 7.0512, and the offshore currency strengthening 0.24 percent to 7.0802.

China's central bank weakened its central parity bank rate on Tuesday to the lowest level in more than 11 years, but by less than many analysts were expecting -- suggesting the bank does not want to let the currency move too much.

"A more market-friendly China fix provided the first signal that the PBOC is having a second thought about weaponising the yuan," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd Singapore.