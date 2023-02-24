China Opposes Politicization of World Economy - Foreign Ministry in Position Paper

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Beijing advocates for opposing the politicization of the world economy and against using it as a weapon, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's position paper on the situation in Ukraine.

"It is important to ensure the stability of supply chains, and all parties must protect the existing world system of economy, resist its politicization, its instrumentalization, and its use as a weapon," the document read.