China Orders Most State Firms' Staff To Leave Myanmar After Attacks On Factories - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:05 PM

China Orders Most State Firms' Staff to Leave Myanmar After Attacks on Factories - Reports

China's state assets regulator has ordered most employees of state companies operating in Myanmar to evacuate after a string of attacks on Chinese factories, media said Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) China's state assets regulator has ordered most employees of state companies operating in Myanmar to evacuate after a string of attacks on Chinese factories, media said Tuesday.

The state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) declined to confirm the claims made by several anonymous sources, according to the South China Morning Post.

The daily talked to several Chinese state company staffers in Myanmar after dozens of Chinese-invested factories in Yangon's industrial zone were vandalized, looted and set on fire over the weekend.

"Almost all projects have already stopped here. We are discussing who shall stay back to watch developments. I think most of us will head home as nothing much can be done," an unnamed construction firm employee said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday that Beijing was concerned about the safety of its citizens in post-coup Myanmar but did not confirm evacuation plans. He said local police were asked to protect Chinese interests.

