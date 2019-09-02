China Overseas Development Association to Sign Memorandum With Russian Agricultural Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The China Overseas Development Association (CODA) and Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) plan to sign a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, CODA's secretary general, He Zhenwei, told Sputnik.

CODA is non-profit national organization that provides services for Chinese and foreign companies that serve as a bridge between the Chinese government and enterprises. Its services include investment and the development of the businesses overseas.

"During the forum I will also participate in a number of meetings.

In particular, we'll have a meeting with RusAg's chairman of the supervisory board. On behalf of CODA, I will participate in the ceremony of signing the memorandum of cooperation with RusAg," He said.

The official added that he was curious to know what kind of cooperation opportunities with Russia could emerge at the forum amid China's ongoing trade war with the United States.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.