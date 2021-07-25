China, Pakistan committed to develop CPEC with enhanced cooperation, security: Nong Rong

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Saturday said Pakistan and China were committed to develop the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor by ensuring cooperation and strengthening security in a comprehensive way.

In a tweet, the Chinese envoy said, during his meeting with Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa here, it was agreed that China Pakistan relationship had stood the test of time, and would not waver to any challenges.

"Committed to developing CPEC cooperation and strengthening security in a comprehensive way," he added.