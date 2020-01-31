China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) bolsters importance of Gwadar Port

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of One Belt One Road (OBOR), has bolstered the importance of Gwadar port and once connected by road links it will add new dimensions to regional as well as global trade

In his address, Federal Secretary, Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed at conference in Nairobi, Kenya, highlighted the significance of Pakistani ports to African countries, which had been acknowledged as the most viable option as far as the shipping cost and unimpeded access of�African goods to Central Asian Republics and western China is concerned, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Ministry of Commerce has hosted Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference (30-31 January) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Pakistan, being the gateway to landlocked Central Asian States and the shortest trade route to China and south East Asia is set to explore and engage potential rich African countries for enhanced trade relations.��Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzaq Dawood and� Secretary Commerce Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera were representing Pakistan along with Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed.�Earlier, President of Kenya inaugurated the conference attended by the Pakistani Ambassadors posted in Africa, delegates from 26 African countries and business delegations from Pakistan representing various sectors of trade.