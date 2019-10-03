UrduPoint.com
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Energy Projects To Generate 11,000mw Electricity By 2026

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:59 PM

Chief Executive Board of Investment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hassan Dawood Bhat said Thursday that the electricity generation through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would reach to 11000 megawatt by the year 2026

Talking to APP here, he said that this would help cater to the increasing energy needs in future adding that CPEC was leading the country towards news heights of confidence.

He said that Pakistan was fast becoming business friendly country and would be included in top 20 countries in ease of doing business.

He attributed this progress to the CPEC, under which, he said the government had been according priority to industrial sector.

He said that Pakistan had opened its doors for international investors and had been facilitating business and investment, which he said would result in increasing foreign investments into the country.

He said that it has been clarified in the joint working group of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform that Rashakai Special Economic Zone would be built under the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiatives.

