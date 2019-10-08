China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects not facing any delay: PTI MNA

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid Tuesday said that no project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been delayed.

Talking to APP, she said that besides all aspects of various issues of regional and bilateral significance, CPEC projects will also be discussed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China.

The PTI lawmaker said that since her leader Imran Khan has assumed charge as the Prime Minister, he has prioritized the issues and handling them accordingly.

She said that the way Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) he has earned remarkable respect and honour from all over Pakistan and the World as well.

This should be kept in mind that Pakistan is facing many challenges on its internal and external fronts, therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has to deal with multiple challenges at the same time, always sets his priorities, she added.

Nusrat Wahid said Chinese people respect and love Prime Minister Imran Khan and the relations of the two neighbouring countries have always been exemplary and all times tested.

She said that the prime minister will surely engage the top leadership of China, besides, the discussions with the Chinese officials on CPEC projects are also on the cards.