China, Pakistan Hold Consultations On Arms Control, Non-proliferation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Sun Xiaobo held a new round of China-Pakistan consultations on arms control and non-proliferation with Additional Secretary of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Kamran Akhtar here on Wednesday.

The two sides had an exchange of views on the international and regional security situation, the multilateral arms control process, and other issues of mutual interest and concern.

