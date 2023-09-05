Open Menu

China-Pakistan Science, Technology, Innovation Conference Held In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:41 PM

China-Pakistan science, technology, innovation conference held in Beijing

China-Pakistan Technology and Innovation Conference, aimed at developing science & technology bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, was held in Beijing on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):China-Pakistan Technology and Innovation Conference, aimed at developing science & technology bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Addressing a sideline forum titled "China-Pakistan Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation- Shared Journey to a Digital Era" at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that China has become a global leader in science and technology and IT fields through strategic investments in AI, 5G, EVs, biotechnology, renewal energy, robotics, big data and e-commerce, adding that Pakistan would enhance technology cooperation.

"Pakistan itself is committed to its "Digital Pakistan" vision, tapping into its young and enterprising population. We are fostering startup culture and have established the Special Technology Zone Authority to attract tech companies to set up R&D centers and manufacturing units in Pakistan. By offering lucrative tax incentives, we have seen a surge in our IT sector in recent years", he added.

The ambassador further said that China and Pakistan had identified IT and science and technology cooperation blueprint under the CPEC framework. It was a conscious choice to organize this event on the sidelines of CIFTIS which has now become a world-renowned forum for services trade. As part of our broader economic partnership, we are focusing on fintech, IT, e-commerce and logistics. Pakistan's largest logistics company NLC is participating in this conference today, CEN reported.

"We have also launched China-Pakistan Digital, Green, and Health Corridors to harness the potential of our two countries in these fields. We are establishing linkages between our academic institutions, research organizations and IT companies for the practical implementation of our vision and for going forward on a shared journey of the digital era.

In major milestone, we have recently set up China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences", he added.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Councilor of Pakistan embassy Beijing briefed the audience about current business opportunities between two countries.

" I invited all Chinese businessmen in IT sector to join us and enhance bilateral cooperation, and facilitate technology transfer to enable the development of Special Technology Zones across Pakistan", he added.

Xiaodong Zhang, President, ZBRA China said we should jointly Write a New Chapter in China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation.

He further said that Pakistan and China are committed to developing a community with shared knowledge and Chinese expertises would enhance cooperation in future.

Khan Muhammad, Science Counselor at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said that today event we signed different MOUs to support science and technology development.

"Signing of Strategic Cooperation Agreement on establishing China Pakistan STI Center in China between ZBRA and China Construction Huaxia (Beijing) Industrial Operation Company and Strategic Cooperation Agreement between ZBRA Beijing Time-Honored Brands Association are signed to promote cooperation between China and Pakistan ", he added.

It is to be noted that the top Pakistani firms participating in CIFTIS, Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Bank of Pakistan, National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Fb Enterprises and other opened their booths to attract Chinese investors at CIFTIS, takes place in Beijing from September 2 to 6.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business China Company CPEC Young Beijing 5G September National Bank Of Pakistan Event All From Agreement Top NetSol Technologies Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spi ..

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spirit on Defense Day

2 minutes ago
 KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS p ..

KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

2 minutes ago
 DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

2 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

33 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announ ..

Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announces

33 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-Ge ..

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-General

34 minutes ago
ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepre ..

ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to jump-start revival o ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Oncology Society, Gilead Sciences sign Mo ..

Emirates Oncology Society, Gilead Sciences sign MoU to advance oncology care in ..

49 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs1.42 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.42 against US Dollar

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly drop as China data falls shor ..

Stock markets mostly drop as China data falls short

11 minutes ago
 Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea E ..

Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of F ..

Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of Finance&#039; campaign

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business