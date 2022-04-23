UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Trade, Energy, Investment Center To Be Set Up In Shenzhen

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 12:36 PM

The Global Innovation Center (GIC) is planning to set up an office in Pakistan, as well as establish a China-Pakistan Trade, Energy, and Investment Center in the organization's Shenzhen office

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Global Innovation Center (GIC) is planning to set up an office in Pakistan, as well as establish a China-Pakistan Trade, Energy, and Investment Center in the organization's Shenzhen office.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was briefed by Director General, GIC, Zhao Gang during a meeting held at the embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

GIC is focused on five core businesses: international cooperation in Technology; incubation of new businesses; scientific and technological industrial Zones; training of entrepreneurs; and investment and capital financing. It has offices in ten countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand.

Zhao briefed the Ambassador about GIC and its desire to cooperate with Pakistan in science and technology, focusing on the incubation of new businesses, the development of electricity storage devices, semi-conductors, and New Energy Vehicles.

He informed that GIC was planning to set up an office in Pakistan, as well as establish a China-Pakistan Trade, Energy, and Investment Center in the organization's Shenzhen office.

Positively noting Zhao's suggestions, Ambassador Haque highlighted the expanding science and technology cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He also invited the Center to benefit from the initiatives and incentives taken by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate investment in Pakistan in ICT, New Energy Vehicles, and emerging technologies and assured of the embassy's full support in this regard.

