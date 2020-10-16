UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Philippines Agree On Joint Oil Exploration In South China Sea - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

China, Philippines Agree on Joint Oil Exploration in South China Sea - Beijing

China and the Philippines have agreed to start joint petroleum exploration in the South China Sea and have created a consultation mechanism for the purpose, Deputy Director of Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People's Republic of China Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) China and the Philippines have agreed to start joint petroleum exploration in the South China Sea and have created a consultation mechanism for the purpose, Deputy Director of Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People's Republic of China Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday.

"China and the Philippines have reached a consensus on joint development of oil and gas field in the South China Sea and established a relevant platform for consultations and cooperation. We hope that the parties will work together with an aim to make progress in mutual development," Zhao said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lifted a ban on oil exploration in the South China Sea on Thursday. According to media reports, this decision will hasten the resumption of petroleum exploration in the disputed region and boost the Philippine economy.

The moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea was imposed by the previous Philippine president Benigno Aquino in 2015 in order to limit Chinese activities in the disputed waters. Manila's attitude towards Beijing changed when president Rodrigo Duterte came to power in 2016 and initiated the country's rapprochement with China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Beijing Manila Progress Philippines Gas 2016 2015 Media

Recent Stories

SSGC to meet increased gas demand with additional ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealanders urged not to miss chance to vote in ..

2 minutes ago

France Approves WTO Ruling Allowing EU to Overtax ..

2 minutes ago

EU imposes sanctions on Russia individuals, entity ..

2 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.8 million

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 1,618 reco ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.