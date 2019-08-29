China, Philippines Create Joint Commission on Oil, Gas Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) China and the Philippines have announced a new intergovernmental commission devoted to all matters regarding cooperation in the oil and gas industry, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, earlier in the day to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Apart from the commission the leaders decided to create a working group that would deal with cooperation at the level of companies.

Beijing has been consistently increasing its presence in Southeast Asia, engaging in commercial cooperation with various countries in the region.